Moa River bank gets cleaned

Jan 15 2017

The bank of Moa River in Gelegphug, Sarpang has become a preferred picnic spot for the people of Assam, India. Every year, some 1,000 Indians frequent the place for merry-making and picnicking. But this has morphed the place into unpleasant spot with liter elsewhere.

Realizing this, the Gelegphu Gewog Administration took up clean-up campaign at the river bank, today. The campaign was to create awareness among the foreign visitors to be mindful of littering the place.

“People from India visit our place to celebrate their New Year and liter our area. Our objective is to keep the area clean and carrying out cleaning campaign in presence of them is to let them know littering is restricted here,” said an official from Gelegphu Gewog Administration, Kinley Wangdi.

The gewog administration collected around one and half truckloads of wastes mainly plastics, cans, and bottles.