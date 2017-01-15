Je Khenpo presides over the Moelam Chenmo in Trashi Yangtse

His Holiness the Jekhenpo presided over the annual Moelam Chenmo or the Great Prayer ceremony in Chorten Kora, Trashi Yangtse, today.

Over a thousand of devotees from Trashi Yangtse and other neighbouring districts have gathered at the religious ceremony.

The Moelam Chenmo has been an annual event since 14 years ago and is being conducted for the well being of all sentient beings. During the final day of the ceremony, on January 20, His Holiness the Je Khenpo will administer lifelong blessing to the public.