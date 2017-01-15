PM hands over utility vehicles to 205 gewogs

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay handed over the 205 gewog utility vehicles to the local government chairpersons in Phuentshogling, today.

The handing-taking ceremony was held coinciding with the 9th Local Government Chairpersons’ conference at Rinchhending, which began today.

While handing over the utility vehicles-Bolero trucks to the local leaders, Prime Minister urged them to well utilise the vehicles for the benefit of the gewog and its people.

“The decision to give the utility vehicle to gewogs is already faced with criticisms. You all know that even before distributing the vehicles in gewogs, there has been criticism regarding it. So I urge you all to use it appropriately so that there is no further criticism,” added the Lyonchhen.

Some of the community leaders said the government is providing utility vehicles because it has recognised the importance of the local government.

“In Lunana, there is no road just now but we have plans to construct farm road soon. So once complete, the utility vehicle will immensely benefit us,” said the Gup of Lunana Gewog, Gasa, Kaka.

Laya Gewog’s Gup, Lhakpa Tshering said with the help of the vehicle, executing gewog works will be much easier now.

“We have eight gewogs and all are connected with a farm road to the dzongkhag. So the utility vehicles will help us rendering timely services to the villagers,” added the Gup of Yalang Gewog, Trashi Yangtse, Choezang Wangdi.

The government procured the utility vehicles, worth of over Nu 146 M and was funded by the Government of India.