Three-day Tshechu ends in Wangdue Phodrang

Jan 14 2017

The three-day Busa Wangdi Goenpa Tshechu at Saephu in Wangdue Phodrang concluded, yesterday.

Bardo and Guru Tsengay Chams were performed for the first time, this year, to mark the auspicious events in the country.

On the last day, a Guru Tsengay Thongdrol was unfurled.

Busa Wangdi Goenpa was founded by Terton Dorji Lingpa in the 17th century. The festival is held once in every three years.