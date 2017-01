BAFRA office inaugurated in Dagana

Jan 14 2017

The agriculture and forests minister, Yeshey Dorji inaugurated a new BAFRA Office for Dagana, today.

The office was built in line with the authority’s plan to establish independent Dzongkhag offices in all 20 districts.

BAFRA now has 10 such offices. Rest of the dzongkhag offices are currently being operated in rented spaces.