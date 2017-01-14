Lyonpo Dorji Choden inaugurates Khar gewog road

The Works and Human Settlement Minister, Dorji Choden inaugurated the recently blacktopped Khar gewog connectivity road in Pema Gatshel. It was blacktopped at a cost of Nu 24 M.

The blacktopping of the road has started benefiting the people of Khar Gewog. Besides reducing time in travelling, the blacktop has reduced dust pollution.

During the inauguration, Lyonpo Dorji Choden urged the public to take care of the road by carrying out minor maintenances themselves.

Blacktopping of the 7.5 Kilometre gewog road was funded by Government of India through the Small Development Projects. It will benefit 436 households in the gewog.