Teachers take part in scout program

Jan 14 2017

Thirty teachers from six eastern districts are participating in a regional level wood badge course for Nachung Scout Leader at Rangjun in Trashigang.

The weeklong course is underway at Rangjung Central School.

They are being trained in wood badge level scouting skills.

The teachers will then train their primary level students, once back in their respective schools.

Bhutan Scout Association is initiating the course.

In the past Dzongkhag Scouts Association organized the camp.

“Last year, during the third annual scout conference, Bhutan Scout Association took the responsibility to organize the course because in Dzongkhag level, they do not have trained Leader Trainers,” said Senior Program Officer, Karma Wanchuk.

Bhutan Scout Association has plans to send some of the Assistance Leader Trainers to other countries to be trained as Leader Trainer.

The Scouts and Culture Education Division under the Department of Youth and Sport of the Education Ministry is organizing the course.

It will end on January 16.