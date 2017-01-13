Education ministry’s decision makes teachers unhappy

Education ministry’s decision to allow some of the B.Ed graduates, trained to teach secondary schools, teach in primary schools has made many unhappy.

Many graduates from the teacher training colleges of Samtse and Paro said the decision could impact students as it would create mismatch of their qualification and job.

A Graduate from Paro College of Education, Tsheten Dorji said their training was different from those who are being sent to teach in primary schools.

“I am concerned we may not be able to produce quality students,” said another Graduate from Samtse College of Education, Sonam Phuntsho.

Some of the graduates also said the decision could lessen the slots available for primary teachers.

“Are they not compromising the quality of education in the pretext of giving jobs to the teachers?” asked Laxu Man Bista from Paro College of Education.

On the other hand, the teachers, who were trained to teach students in the secondary level, said it is difficult to cope up with the students in Primary level.

“When I teach small kids, it is difficult for me to implement my teaching skills because they do not get what I want to convey,” said Jeena Sinchuari from Samtse College of Education.

Education ministry said the move is a temporary measure to solve acute teacher shortage in primary schools.

Over 578 teachers appeared for the Royal Civil Service Examination, this year.