More tourists visited Bhutan in 2016

Jan 13 2017

A little more than 209,000 tourists visited Bhutan in 2016, an increase of 55,000 more as compared to 2015.

More than 50 percent of the tourists were from within the region, according to the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

TCB’s Media Spokesperson, Damcho Rinzin said the popularity of Bhutan’s monarchy and pristine environment attracted more tourists.

Tourism Council of Bhutan has generated revenue of nearly US$ 74 M just from tariff on International dollar paying tourists.

Of the 74 M, US$ 22 M went as direct government revenue, last year.

Damcho Rinzin said Tourism Council of Bhutan in collaboration with tourism partners will initiate special offers and encourage home stays in rural areas to attract more international tourists during winter and summer.