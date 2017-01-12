First Mewang Gyalsey Archery Tournament begins

The first Mewang Gyalsey Archery Tournament’s league round began in 11 dzongkhags, today.

The dzongkhags are: Sarpang, Chhukha, Dagana, Paro, Monggra, Punakha, Thimphu, Trashigang, Samdrup Jongkhar, Trongsa, and Wangdue Phodrang.The knockout round and finals will be played at Gyalpozhing in Monggar.

Such sporting event is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck.

It is being organised by the Office of the Gyaltshab in Gyalpoizhing, Monggar. A total of 140 teams from 20 Dzongkhags will compete in it.