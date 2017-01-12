Dechhenling’s youth to be trained in paddy cultivation

Jan 12 2017

The number of youth quitting schools in Dechhenling Gewog in Pema Gatshel is increasing annually. To keep themselves productively engaged, a group of youth took up paddy cultivation, last year. However without any agricultural training, the plan remained unexecuted.

During the Prime Minister’s meeting with the people of the gewog, yesterday, the youth group requested the Prime Minister for the training. Prime Minister promptly heeded their plea and said it was pleasing to know young people are coming up with such initiatives.

He also met with the villagers of Chhoekhorling and Norboogang Gewogs, and discussed several issues of gewog’s interest.

Lyonchhen also visited Dungsam Cement Corporation Limited in Nganglam and applauded its management for boosting production and marketing.