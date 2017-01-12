Feasibility survey to begin for Chhimoong to Gyalpoizhing-Nganglam highway

Jan 12 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay told the villagers of Chhimoong Gewog, Pema Gatshel, that a feasibility survey will be conducted to connect the gewog road with Gyalpoizhing-Nganglam highway. He said this after villagers proposed for it on Tuesday.

“If it is found feasible, then we will start work immediately. It will not be complete during the 11th five year plan but it is important to start the work,” said the Prime Minister.

If the gewog is motor-ably connected with Gyalpoizhing-Nganglam highway, it will shorten the journey to Nganglam for business, emergency medical referrals to Monggar, and other urgent errands.

“People of Chhimoong and Nyasikha Chiwogs are far away from the gewog. We have to travel via Dungmaed if we get a ride. And it takes a day to walk to gewog centre, the new road connectivity will really help us,” said a villager, Bumchu Wangdi.

Chhimoong Gewog is one of the remote gewogs in Pema Gatshel.