OAG discusses children’s rights in justice system

Jan 12 2017

Over 30 prosecutors, legal advisors, and other officials from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) discussed protecting children’s rights in criminal justice system.

They were discussing child friendly prosecution draft guideline and diversion guideline in Phuentshogling, today.

A child’s right to a prompt legal assistance, manner of treatment in detention, and freedom of speech before the court among others, were also discussed.

The two-day event ended, today.