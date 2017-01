Bhutan loses first round of the international tennis tournament

Bhutan lost its first round of the ongoing tennis tournament against Sri Lanka, Laos, and Macau.

Six players under 14 are competing in the tournament held in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

Bhutanese coach, Youten Gyeltshen said most of the players are competing internationally for the first time.

Sixteen Asian countries are participating in the tournament.

It will end on January 21.