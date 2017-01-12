Students attend teaching on Buddhism

Over 100 students from across the country are attending a 15-day long teaching on Buddhism in Punakha.

The Central Monastic Body is conducting the teaching.

It starts from 6 in the morning and goes on until 7 PM.

“Such initiative will help students spend their winter vacation meaningfully and learn more about religion,” said Lopen Zeko of the Central Monastic Body.

There are plans to conduct similar programs annually with better programs and facilities.

The course will end on January 22.