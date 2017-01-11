One Stop Shop opened for city bus commuters

To facilitate travelling procedures for daily commuters of city buses, a One Stop Shop was inaugurated in Thimphu on Monday. It is located at at the city bus terminal in Changlam.

The service centre will speed up ticketing service and also provide precise information on bus timings and its destinations. The center was opened after receiving feedbacks from the public on irregular ticketing outlets. Over 45 city bus ticketing agents will provide bus tickets from the One Stop Shop.

Loyal commuters of city bus welcomed the initiative.

“Earlier we had to go and check in the shops for tickets bit today with the One Stop Shop, we can directly get the tickets from here,” said a commuter, Chimi Wangmo.

Like her, another communter, Tshering Yangzom Sherpa said it feels like all the require services have landed on her platter. The Manager of Operations and Maintenance of City Bus Service, Pasang Tshering said One Stop Shop will take in complaints, feedbacks, and suggestions from the bus users about issues pertinent to ticketing.

It will also keep monitor timely departure and arrival of the city buses at the terminal. There are over 48 city buses in Thimphu.