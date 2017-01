Kuenjung FC wins Nazhoen Futsal Cup

Jan 11 2017

Team Kuenjung FC won the Nazhoen Cup Futsal tournament by beating team Vink FC by 3 to 2 in the final today.

Nine teams took part in the week-long tournament in Thimphu, today.

The Futsal tournament was organised to engage youth in healthy activities during the winter break.

A youth group, Creative Team, organised the tournament.