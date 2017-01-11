Civil servant sentenced for leaking English exam paper in 2014

Jan 11 2017

Paro District Court sentenced a 38-year-old civil servant, yesterday, to two years compoundable imprisonment for leaking class 12 English Paper-II of 2014 Board Examination.

The man is affiliated with the Bhutan Council for School Examination and Assessment (BCSEA).

The court has ordered the man to pay more than Nu 1.4 M to the government for causing problems.

According to the verdict, the man leaked the paper to one of the students a day before the examination in 2014.

BCSEA received complaints through phone calls on December 13 after which the investigations began.

The case was forwarded to the Paro Court in 2015.

The man can pay Nu 90,000 in lieu of imprisonment.