His Majesty grants Audience to scouts

Jan 11 2017

His Majesty The King granted an Audience to scouts attending the 7th scout leadership-training in Tencholing in Wangdue Phodrang, yesterday.

The scout leadership training has 125 scout participants, who are class 10 students selected from across the country.

A similar camp is held in summer for class 12 students.

The three-week long training began on December 26.

Later in the day, His Majesty visited the Wangdue Phodrang Dzong reconstruction site.

With the completion of the Kuenrey, works are now underway to construct the Utse and administration blocks of the Dzong.

His Majesty The King also met with the participants of the skills development programme for the people of Lunana, at the Technical Training Institute in Khuruthang.

The programme was designed to equip the people of Lunana with various skills such as traditional painting, tailoring,weaving, carpentry, solar maintenance and cooking.

The programme aims to help the people develop skills, which would help them in Lunana, where skilled workers are not easily accessible.

The 43 participants are among those who migrate to Punakha during the winter months.