ACC reveals more amount of unauthorised loan enhancement by BDBL official

Jan 10 2017

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) revealed the unauthorised enhancement of loan amount by the alleged Project Officer of Bhutan Development Bank (BDBL) has increased to over Nu 500 M.

The figure was ascertained from its ongoing probe into the case. The Project Officer has allegedly increased the loan amount by Nu 576 M for 56 clients. The amount was recorded for 2015 to 2016.

ACC confiscated one backhoe and three bikes from the Project Officer. The commission said it was bought with the enhanced money but under the ownership of other people. ACC has also frozen a plot of land in Thimphu which is jointly registered under the suspect and his friend’s name.

ACC will summon all 56 clients for questioning and will also study loan issuing procedures and its system in BDBL. The investigation revealed there is not much in the bank accounts of the suspect and his wife but there is a record of huge number of transactions from their accounts.

Police arrested the suspect after the BDBL complained against him in November, last year.

The bank forwarded the case to ACC, last month.