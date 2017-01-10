School of Excellence in the offing

Jan 10 2017

The concept of establishing School of Excellence was also approved at the education conference in Phuentshogling, today. The education ministry in consultation with relevant stakeholders will do research on the feasibility of its implementation.



The ministry’s school planning and coordination division proposed the idea to provide opportunity for students to pursue higher studies in subjects they are good at.

The classification for School of Excellence includes: Science and Maths, Sports and Creative Performing Arts.

The school planning and coordination division also proposed to open six Schools of Excellence in 12 different places in the country.