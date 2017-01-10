Dzongkha mandatory for class PP to 12

Jan 10 2017

The ongoing education conference in Phuentshogling endorsed Dzongkha as a compulsory subject for Pre-primary (PP) level to class 12. This means students will now have to score a pass mark in Dzongkha subject to be promoted to higher grade. The conference also resolved that from class PP to 3, specialised dzongkha teachers will teach them.



For prioritising dzongkha in schools, recruiting adequate number of dzongkha teachers were also finalised at the conference.

Education officials also decided to introduce environmental studies (EVS) in Dzongkha and English for classes PP to 3.

The move was made to build strong foundation in numeracy and language among the students. Another purpose is to allocate more periods for Dzongkha and English subjects.

Currently, EVS is being taught in Dzongkha.