Education conference endorses nine more central schools

Jan 10 2017

The National Education Conference also endorsed nine additional central schools, yesterday.

The schools are: Chhumig Middle Secondary School in Bumthang, Taktse Higher Secondary School in Trongsa, Kidhekhar Middle Secondary School in Monggar, Yebilaptsa Middle Secondary School in Zhemgang, Tashidhingkha Middle Secondary School in Punakha and Martshala Middle Secondary School in Samdrup Jongkhar, Daga Higher Secondary School and Lhamoi Dzingkha Middle Secondary School in Dagana, and Jampelling Higher Secondary School in Trashigang.

With this, the country now has 60 central schools.