Education ministry launches sanitary napkin machine

Jan 10 2017

The sanitary napkin machine was launched at the education conference in Phuentshogling, yesterday.

The machine will produce sanitary napkins to female students in schools across the country.

The education minister, Norbu Wangchuk, said the machine is user friendly whereby girls can operate it by themselves.

“Girls in schools are using old clothes and washable clothes during menstruation period. It is not hygienic. We also heard that girls are missing classes due to menstruation,” added the minister.

The machine can produce 1,000 sanitary napkins, a day. It is eco-friendly since it doesn’t require electricity to function.

The machine is worth of Nu 150,000. Empathy foundation, a registered charitable trust based in India will donate nine additional machines to the education ministry.