Norlha Penduen wins the archery tournament in Pema Gatshel

Jan 10 2017

Norlha Penduen bagged the winner’s trophy in the traditional archery tournament played in Pema Gatshel on Sunday.

The runners up trophy went to team Yongba Tshenkar and BOC.

Organised by Dzongkhag Sports Association, the tournament saw around 12 teams taking part in it.