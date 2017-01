Annual tshechu in SJ begins

Jan 10 2017

Three day annual Samdrup Jongkhar Tshechu began at the courtyard of Samdrup Jongkhar Rabdey, today.

Hundreds of people flocked at the courtyard to witness the festival.

Various mask dances such as Shazam Cham, Zhana Nga Chham, and Zhugen Chham were showcased today.

Monks of Samdrup Jongkhar Rabdey performed the chham.

The Tshechu will end on 12 January with unfurling of Guru Tshengye thongdrel and cham.