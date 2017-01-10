Four educational institutes and offices receives UNESCO award

Jan 10 2017

Punakha and Rangjung Central Schools, Royal Education Council and Education Monitoring Division under the Department of School Education were honoured with the certificate of appreciation of the UNESCO Humdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum award. They received the certificate at the education conference in Phuentshogling, today.

The award was in recognition of their outstanding practice and performance in enhancing teachers’ professional capacities.

The award was instituted to improve learning quality in achieving the goal of education for all, in 2008.

It is organised once every two years.