MoWHS manages to blacktop only 215 GC roads

Jan 10 2017

The blacktopping of Gewog Centre (GC) roads has been marked as one of the risk indicators in the annual performance agreement for the fiscal year, 2016-17 of the Ministry of Works and Human Settlement (MoWHS). This was revealed when the Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reviewed the ministry’s mid-year performance in the capital, yesterday.

Only less than half of the targeted kilometres of GC roads were blacktopped as of November, last year. Of the 646 targeted kilometres of GC roads to be blacktopped; only 215 were blacktopped. The ministry justified that works were executed only during dry reasons.

“We took time in procurement process, tendering, awarding, and lot of compilations associated to the procurement system. So due to this, we had not achieved as much as we should achieved by now,” said works and human settlement secretary, Phuntsho Wangdi.

However, the ministry hopes, works will meet the deadline. The blacktopping a kilometre of GC road costs Nu 2.9 M and for the entire GC road networks, it is worth Nu 1.8 B. Indian Government provides the fund.

Nine ministries and seven autonomous bodies were reviewed of their performances.