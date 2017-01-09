Former education minister receives an award

Jan 9 2017

The Samata Sahitya Academy based in Mumbai, India, recently honoured the former education minister, Thakur Singh Powdyel, the Distinguished Service Award.

It is in recognition of former minister’s outstanding contribution in the education sector.

Receiving the award, erstwhile minister said the award is an acknowledgement of many people who made education their passion and life-long commitment.

He also dedicated the award to the birth of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.