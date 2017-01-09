PM skypes with teachers going for study tour

Jan 9 2017

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay conversed via Skype with some 40 teachers, yesterday.

He talked from Thimphu with the teachers who had a stopover in Phuentshogling, yesterday. They left for a week-long professional development programme in Kerala, India, today.

Prime Minister through Skype encouraged teachers to gain ample knowledge from the programme.

“By just reading books, you can’t really know the education system, culture, and administrative works of other countries. You should personally visit it. It’s a wonderful opportunity for you all,” added the Prime Minister.

Teachers are looking forward to acquiring good educational skills to impart it to their pupils in remote Bhutan.

They are from 19 different remote schools in the country including Sagteng, Lingzhi, and Soe schools.

Another batch of teachers will attend similar programme from January 19. Education ministry and dzongkhag administrations jointly organized the programme.