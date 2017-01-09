Chali farmers cash in from Tengma

Flattened maize or locally termed as tengma is the main source of income for farmers in Chali Gewog. It has been vital in uplifting their livelihoods.

One of the farmers who is cashing in on flattened maize is 50-year-old, Pema Dema. She is a mother of five and a sole income earner in the household.

Pema has been a vendor, selling tengma and locally grown fruits along the Monggar-Bumthang highway for almost eight years now. She says on an average, she earns Nu 60,000 in a month. Of that, major chunk comes from the sale of tengma. Pema added winter and summer seasons are best time to make money.

“Sometimes, I could earn about Nu 3000 in a day and a minimum of Nu 1000 is made in a day. But I earn more income from flattened maize and it is used for educational expenses of my children”.

Commuters travelling in public transport buses are her loyal customers. Besides being a vendor, Pema also rears livestock to generate additional income

Like Pema, there are 20 other farmers selling agricultural produce along the highway.