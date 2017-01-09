Teachers update skills to teach children with special need

Some 30 teachers from 12 schools across the country attended a four day workshop on Inclusive Education in Gelegphu, Sarpang.

During the workshop, teachers were trained to equip with skills to teach children with special need.Today, there are around 500 children with special need learning in schools.

“Our teachers are not specialised to teach children with special need. So with this type of workshop, our teachers can go back and support children with learning disabilities,” said an official from education ministry, Tshering Lhamu.

However, some teachers said more number of teachers is needed to devote time for children with special need.

“We need more teachers and we have to give extra time for special need students,” said a teacher of Gesarling Central School in Dagana, Ashimita Pradhan.

The workshop ended today. Two central schools in Dagana and Trashi Yangtse were also identified for children with special need, beginning this academic year.