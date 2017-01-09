Summer and winter break for schools changed

Jan 9 2017

The National Education Conference in Phuentshogling, Chhukha resolved to change the duration of summer and winter vacation, today.

The summer break has been extended by two weeks while the winter break is shortened by two weeks. This change will come into effect from the beginning of this academic session.

The summer break will start from July 1 till July 30 and schools will resume from August 1. Winter break will begin from December 18 till February 2. Schools will their resume academic session from February 3.

The Director General of the Department of School Education, Karma Tshering said summer break was extended to let students help their parents in agricultural works.

However the academic session for schools in the colder regions of Laya, Lunana, Lingzhi, Merak, and Sagteng will remain unchanged.

More than 170 education officials are attending the 18th National Education Conference which began today. According to education officials, the conference will see discussions on three main pillars to reform education system in the country.

The three pillars are- school system, curriculum, and improving the capacities of teachers.