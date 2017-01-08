Orange vendors irked after thromde’s restriction

Jan 8 2017

Orange vendors, selling oranges at the parking area near the Centenary Farmer’s Market in Thimphu had to stop their business abruptly, today.

Thromde officials informed them to stop selling oranges at the area and start selling it at the Centenary Farmer’s Market, which is a designated place for farmers to sell agricultural products.

Orange sellers said it is wrong on the Thromde’s part to restrict them to sell oranges. They come from far flung districts such as Zhemgang, Tsirang, Samdrup Jongkhar, and Dagana to sell oranges in the capital.

“ At the Centenary Farmer’s Market, we cannot even sell 100 oranges in a day. And here at the parking lot, we can sell about 5 to 6 boleros of oranges, per day. Since oranges rots fast, I wonder what I would do with the rotted ones,” said an orange seller, Jamtsho.

Another orange vendor, Cheku Wangdi said they have helped thromde officials to clean up the area.

“ Until now, we have been paying Nu 200 as a fee and we are willing to pay if they allow us to sell here,” added Cheku.

However, thromde officials said the restriction is for the larger benefit of the public.

“We have to think of the safety of the pedestrian and motorists. There is enough space at the vegetable market, where they can comfortably sell the oranges. When everyone is abiding the law, these 5 to 6 people should not be selfish,” said the Executive Secretary of Thimphu Thromde, Pasang Dorji.

Thromde officials will also levy fines if orange vendors sell oranges at the parking area again.