Six leave for Bangkok for international tennis championship

Jan 8 2017

Six tennis players aged 14 and below left for Bangkok, Thailand to take part in the ITF Asia 14 and U Development Championship, 2017-Division 2, today.

The mega event will start from Tuesday; however, players will undergo a pre-match training for a day, tomorrow.

16 Asian countries will participate in the championship and based on players’ performance, a selection will be done to participate in another upcoming Championship-Division 1.