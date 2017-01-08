Lower Kheng’s joy ride from Pangbang to Gelegphu

Jan 8 2017

Villagers of Lower Kheng in Zhemgang never have had traveling woes while making journey from Pangbang to Gelegphu since November, last year.

A public bus service between Pangbang to Gelegphu, which became operational that month, has made ferrying service much easier for the villagers. Previously, it was not easy as they had to travel via Assam in India to reach Gelegphu.

“It was problematic travelling via Assam before. I used to fear if a mishap might occur on bus,” said a villager, Pema Norbu.

Some other locals said the public bus service has benefited the rural people who don’t own cars.

The 20-seater bus shuttles between Pangbang and Gelegphu on every alternative day. It routes from Pangbang via Tingtibi to reach Gelegphu. The distance covered is about 200 kilometers.

The Road Safety and Transport Authority Officials in Gelegphu said the bus service was instituted to address the travel problems faced by the people of Lower Kheng. It was approved soon after the completion of three major bridges in Pantang and Pangbang.