Fuel station benefits people of Gasa

Jan 8 2017

People of Gasa district is reaping the benefits of the fuel station that was opened in Khatoed Gewog, in July, 2016.

With the fuel station conveniently located nearby the settlements, people no longer have to travel to other districts for refueling their cars or refilling their LPG cylinders.

“To refuel our vehicle, we had to travel to Punakha but now, we don’t need to. We can conveniently refuel here,” said a villager of Khamaed Gewog, Dorji.

A civil servant in Gasa, Samten Wangchuk added he is relieved now that he can refill the cooking gas at the Khatoed fuel house. Otherwise, it was troublesome, asking others to get the work done.

“When we send the cylinders through others to refill in Punakha, the transportation cost incurred was more than the actual price of a cylinder. So, it is very convenient refill it here,” said Samten.

According to the manager of the fuel station, Tashi Namgyal, the sale of fuels gained its momentum since six months ago. The station could sell over 5,200 liters of petrol, 8,600 liters of diesel, and 2,200 liters of kerosene, in November, last year.

Bhutan Oil Distributors under the aegis of Tashi Group of Companies established the fuel station.