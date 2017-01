Tennis camp concludes in Thimphu

The three-week long tennis winter camp for children came to end at Changlimithang in Thimphu, today.

Certificates were awarded to around 100 children under the age group of 10, 12 and 14.

Bhutan Tennis Federation selects potential players through such camps.

Similar programs are also held annually in Phuentshogling, Wangdue Phodrang, Samtse, and Samdrup Jongkhar.