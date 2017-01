Bhutan Shooting Federation trains students in Samdrup Jonngkhar

Bhutan Shooting Federation is organising a coaching camp for the first time in Samdrup Jongkhar where 67 students are taking part.

During the week-long training, the students will be taught the basics of shooting and the rules and regulation the game entails.

The federation has plans to form a shooting club in the dzongkhag and select players to participate at the national level.