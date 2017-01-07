Catalogue promoting local businesses launched

Jan 7 2017

A catalogue exhibiting hands-on programme on production of goods and services, Gakyed Gatoen, was launched, yesterday.

The catalogue helps promote small and cottage industries businesses.

It is also to enhance self-confidence and increase the income of local entrepreneurs.

It was introduced last year with 67 entrepreneurs participating from Thimphu, Paro and Haa.

Local entrepreneurs said the catalogue has helped them advertise and promote their businesses.

“I received many phone calls asking for direction to my showroom,” said an entrepreneur, Karma Yangchen.

Another entrepreneur, Maiyesh Kumar Tamang said it is easy for people to distribute the catalogues in offices and other public hubs.

The catalogue exhibits various range of activities from ceramic pottery making, painting, craft making and others.

The production of the catalogue is financed by JICA and Department of Trade.