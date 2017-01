Thimphu police investigating a larceny case

Jan 6 2017

Thimphu police is investigating a larceny case allegedly involving two sisters aged 14 and 16.

They are accused of stealing a handbag containing Nu 90,000 and over US$ 435 from a shop in Norzin Lam.

The incident took place over a week ago.

Police arrested the teenagers from Khasadrapchu after the shopkeeper showed CCTV footage of the two stealing the bag.

Police said the suspects are currently on bail.