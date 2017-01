Nazhon Cup Futsal Tournament starts in Thimphu

Jan 6 2017

A youth group called Creative Team is organising Nazhon Cup Futsal Tournament in Changlimithang, Thimphu.

The two-week long tournament, which began yesterday, is engaging about a 100 young people.

Under the banner, “Reaching the youth before drugs do”, the event is to engage the youth in healthy activities.

Ten teams will compete for the winning title.