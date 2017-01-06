Woman arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance

Thimphu police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly possessing over 5,000 capsules of controlled substances, last night.

Police apprehended the suspect from her shop at Babesa after a tip-off.

They said the substances were concealed under empty bottles in a carton at the shop.

The police also detained four other male suspects for alleged possession of about 1,000 capsules of the controlled substances in the last five days.

The four suspects are aged 30 years and above.