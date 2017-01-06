OAG drops prosecution against six allegedly involved in Taktse College land acquisition

Jan 6 2017

Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has dropped the prosecution of alleged fraud and conspiracy regarding land acquisition and substitution of the College of Language and Cultural Studies at Taktse in Trongsa.

OAG received the case from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2015.

OAG found no merits to initiate the prosecution because the alleged transactions transpired due to administrative lapses of the state authorities.

They also said failure of a few individuals, who have died before the ACC investigation, added to the lapses.

OAG has decided against initiating criminal prosecution against the six accused.

The people implicated are Trongsa Dzongda Lhab Dorji, his wife Karma Tshetim Dolma, former Nubi Gup Phuntsho, former Draagteng Gup Tenzin, National Land Commission Secretariat Surveyor, Kelzang Nima and former Drangpon, Ugyen Tenzin.

ACC had charged them with offense of forgery, false reporting, and tampering of public record, among others.

ACC had started the investigation in 2015.

The controversy surfaced after the Trongsa Dzongkhag acquired private land from 38 households for the construction of the College of Language and Cultural Studies.

One of the land owners had found she was landless after she crosschecked with the dzongkhag.

OAG has sent their findings to ACC.

ACC is reviewing the findings.