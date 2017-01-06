JDWNRH to start Biopsy facilities

Jan 6 2017

The Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) will establish lung and kidney biopsy facilities, this year. Biopsy involves an examination of tissue removed from a body to discover the presence and cause of a disease.

For now, patients requiring biopsy are sent to India.

The government spends around Nu 15,000 on each referral case.

For the biopsy process, a tissue is removed from the lung and kidney.

It takes around 30 to 45 minutes

JDWRN Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gosar Pemba said there are different types of kidney disease. “That’s why biopsy is done to find out the actual disease.”

The hospital has trained doctors to carry out the biopsy. Some more staff will be trained.

They have floated the tender for the purchase of Biopsy equipment, worth Nu 1.8 million M.

The hospital management expects to start the service before June, this year.