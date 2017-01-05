Court passes verdict on DPT v. Dasho Benji case

Thimphu District Court has asked Druk Phuensum Tshogpa to pay Nu 450,000 to the Special Advisor of the National Environment Commission, Dasho Paljor J Dorji, popularly known as Dasho Benji.

The verdict passed today said the compensation was for harassment, mental agony, infamy, and indignity Dasho Benji had to go through after DPT filed a case against him in September 2014.

The political party had filed a defamation suit against Dasho Benji for his comment on Facebook, “after having robbed the country blind, DPT has the gumption to raise its voice?”

DPT has to pay the compensation within 10 days, starting today

However, the court allowed DPT to withdraw the defamation suit against Dasho Benji, today.

In April 2015, DPT had asked the case to be withdrawn saying it was dividing the country.

The defendant had put up counter allegations against DPT of being seditious, corrupt and usurper of the Royal prerogatives.

Today’s verdict also said the preliminary examination of the evidence shows there is a case of sedition against DPT however the court is not able to convict the party because the case was filed as civil suit.

The court has asked the Office of Attorney General to investigate Dasho Benji’s counter allegations.