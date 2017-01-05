Forestry officials conduct door-to-door advocacy on forest fire

Jan 5 2017

In an effort to reduce and prevent forest fire, forestry officials in Trashigang are conducting door-to-door advocacy campaigns. Forestry officials are carrying out the campaign in forest fire prone gewogs.

From 2010 to 2016, 44 forest fire incidents were recorded in Trashigang. Over 21,900 acres of forest were lost to the forest fire.

Despite repeated public awareness, forestry official said forest fires are still reported in the district annually.

In most cases, the cause of forest fire remains known.

To reduce and prevent forest fire, forestry officials are now going door-to-door for public awareness. People are also made aware of forest fire penalties.

“Many people are not aware of our past awareness campaigns. So, this time we are going door-to-door with the aim to achieve maximum coverage,” said Trashigang’s Chief Forestry Officer, Dendup Tshering.



Eight gewogs in the district have been identified as forest fire prone area.

Around 30 foresters have so far covered Udzorong, Yangneer, Bartsham and Bidung gewogs.

Similar awareness campaigns will also be conducted in Trashi Yangtse.