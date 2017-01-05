Police officers’ maternity leave still not extended

Female police officers still continue to get only three months maternity leave even after all the ministries and government offices extended it up to six months.

Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) said it is because they follow their own rules and regulations even if they are under Home ministry.

There are 415 female police officials in the country.

The police said since the rules and regulations of all three armed forces are interlinked, they cannot make changes to them.

The other two armed forces have also not extended the leave as of now.

RBP also said say there is no need for extension of the leave because almost all the police personnel reside within the office campus which allows the mothers to check on their babies often.

They also said the officials work on shift basis whereby some work just for three hours a day.

However, civilians working for Royal Bhutan Police are entitled to six months maternity leave.

Royal Civil Service Commission issued notification to all the government offices for the extension of maternity leave from three months to six in March, last year.