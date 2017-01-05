Community representatives to keep Thimphu litter free

Jan 5 2017

Thimphu Thromde has identified some 67 community representatives to keep the thromde clean and liter-free. They will be assisted by five committee members each.

Thimphu Thromde presented its plans for maintaining cleanliness within the municipality areas to the community representatives, yesterday.

Thromde’s plan includes public awareness on waste management, continuous monitoring, and strengthening community involvement to keep the city free of trashes.

Community representatives said their foremost responsibility is to ensure cleanliness in their respective locality.

“Our responsibility is to keep our surroundings clean, collect trashes by ourselves or else inform thromde office and we have to monitor illegal dumping of wastes too,” said a community representative of Changbangdu, Kingzang Om.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also met with the community representatives yesterday.

Apart from cleanliness, Prime Minister encouraged them to take initiatives in managing the canine population.

“You can also plant trees and flowers to beautify the city because the thromde office alone cannot do this. You can help communities facing water and electricity issues and also help maintain security in the locality,” said the Prime Minister.

Lyonchhon will meet the community representatives once every month, to ensure if their efforts are making a difference.

Post the nationwide cleaning campaign on December 9, last year, some 130 people were fined for littering. The fines amounted to over Nu 80,000. Thimphu Thromde generates almost 50 tons of waste, every day.