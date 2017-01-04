Manufacturing of incense powder outsourced

Menjong Sorig Pharmaceuticals (MSP) under the health ministry has outsourced the manufacturing of incense powder to a private firm, Himalayan Medicinal Incense, for five years.

MSP had put the production of incense powder on hold decades ago as they had to prioritise manufacturing traditional herbal based medicines to continue healing and diagnostic works.

They had to think about outsourcing as the demand for the incense in the country continued.

Himalayan Medicinal Incense launched their product, today.

“It is difficult to collect all the ingredients. I had to collect some of them from Laya, Lingzhi, and some from Panbang in Zhemgang,” said the Proprietor, Dolay Tshering.

He also said he had to travel to Trashigang, Tashi Yangtse and Haa.

“Some people did not allow us to collect raw materials from their area. It was difficult for me.”

Dolay was selected to manufacture and supply the Incense power through an open competition under the former Business Opportunity and Information Centre.

It took him almost a year to come up with the product.

He will have to pay almost Nu 1 M to the Menjong Sorig Pharmaceuticals, annually.